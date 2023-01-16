Aergo Market Cap Hits $48.11 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Aergo has a total market cap of $48.11 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

