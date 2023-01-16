AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 202.0% in January

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the December 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAGIY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 210,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,344. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.