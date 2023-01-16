Aion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Aion has a market cap of $17.99 million and $2.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00246118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00107253 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00050182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00028165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

