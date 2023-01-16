AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

AirIQ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

