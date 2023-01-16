Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. 62,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,433. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

AKZOY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($107.53) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($87.10) to €77.00 ($82.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($81.72) to €80.00 ($86.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.