Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $231,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,564.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,265,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.