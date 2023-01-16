Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $480,900.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.74 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 113.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

