Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 0.9 %

AHPI stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

