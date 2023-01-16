Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

