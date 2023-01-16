Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Cap of $104.50 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $104.50 million and $3.62 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.66 or 0.01429627 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007337 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016966 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00028625 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.01760648 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

