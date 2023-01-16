Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $20.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,800. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 621,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alphatec by 504.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

