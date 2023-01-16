Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Alta Equipment Group worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,089. The stock has a market cap of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.