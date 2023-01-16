Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

