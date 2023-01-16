Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
About Altisource Asset Management
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.