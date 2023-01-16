Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMADY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($74.19) to €66.50 ($71.51) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.