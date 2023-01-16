Amgen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,619.95 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $108.91 million and $36,619.95 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00430073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.64 or 0.30187957 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00758458 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.09923352 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,845.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.