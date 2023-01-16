Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $94.57

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.