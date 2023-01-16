Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $52.75

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
