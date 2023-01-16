Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $52.75

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

