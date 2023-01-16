Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $101.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

