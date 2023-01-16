Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/11/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/30/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $147.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alphabet was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.80. 2,640,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,418,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

