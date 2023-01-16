Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Top Pick Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.56) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.55) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.22).
Anglo American Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AAL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,564 ($43.42). 808,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,947.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.88).
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.