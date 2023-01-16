Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Top Pick Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.56) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.55) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.22).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,564 ($43.42). 808,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,947.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.88).

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,279.74).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.