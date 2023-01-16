Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Top Pick Rating at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.56) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.55) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.22).

Anglo American Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,564 ($43.42). 808,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,947.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.88).

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,279.74).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.