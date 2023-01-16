API3 Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. API3 has a market capitalization of $85.83 million and $10.74 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00006611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00435135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.26 or 0.30543259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00768594 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.