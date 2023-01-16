Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $282.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

