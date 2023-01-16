Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.08 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $489.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.89 and a 200 day moving average of $525.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

