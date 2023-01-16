Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $222.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

