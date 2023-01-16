Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $636,763,000 after acquiring an additional 294,091 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

