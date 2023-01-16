Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.79 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

