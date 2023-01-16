Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $87.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.88.

ARES stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock worth $97,818,389 in the last ninety days. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

