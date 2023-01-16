Aries Wealth Management Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.