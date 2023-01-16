Aries Wealth Management Buys 529 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Citigroup began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $154.19. 72,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

