Aries Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.71. The company has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

