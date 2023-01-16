Aries Wealth Management Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

