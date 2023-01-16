Aries Wealth Management Has $710,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

