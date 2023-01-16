Aries Wealth Management Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 314,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

