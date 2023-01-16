Ark (ARK) Trading Up 38.2% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Ark has a total market cap of $59.37 million and $123.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004877 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004285 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,435,036 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

