ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0682

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $45.02 million and $1.98 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

ASD alerts:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06641516 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,847,951.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

