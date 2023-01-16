Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Ashland Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after buying an additional 356,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

