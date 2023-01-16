ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Has $106.15 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,626 shares during the period. ALLETE makes up about 21.0% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned about 3.42% of ALLETE worth $106,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

