Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. 26,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,811. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

