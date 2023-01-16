Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143.31 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $897.55 million and $143.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00042197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00232205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,805,779 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,445.66718273 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.49851183 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $152,050,905.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.