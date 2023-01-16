Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.97 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00042331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $903.81 million and approximately $135.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00234668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003065 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,805,779 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,445.66718273 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.49851183 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $152,050,905.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

