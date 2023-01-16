Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00012546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 255% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.73 or 0.30456095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00751969 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.