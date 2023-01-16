Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.23). 97,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 198,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,010.00.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

