Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. The stock has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

