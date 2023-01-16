Barclays Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $153.00.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,844,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.