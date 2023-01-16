Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,701 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,687,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 943,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 314,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

