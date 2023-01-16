Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.08. 133,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $106.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

