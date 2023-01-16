Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 366 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 3.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $139.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

