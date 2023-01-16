Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 389,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $104.24.

