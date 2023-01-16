Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. 1,924,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561,678. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

