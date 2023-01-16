Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,425,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 475,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

USIG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

